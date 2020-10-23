🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Continue to Improve at Second KU Virtual Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team competed in its fifth meet of the 2020 season with the second KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Friday, where the Jayhawks continue to improve by setting some impressive times in the pool.

“I was really happy with how we performed today,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “I have said that the start of this season is to knock the rust off and to show improvement and the team has done just that.”

After setting the school record in the 200-yard medley relay a week ago at TCU, the Jayhawk team of Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Dewi Blose finished with a time of 1:41.86, which is the second-fastest time in the history of Robinson Natatorium.

The Jayhawks moved into the 500-yard freestyle, where freshman Kara Church led the way for the Jayhawks, finishing in 4:58.69, followed by Katie Callahan in 5:03.88.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Manning led the Jayhawks by finishing in 55.45, followed by Blose in 57.47.

In the final event of the afternoon, the Jayhawks entered all of their swimmers in the women’s 50-yard freestyle, where Manning and Blose led the group of Jayhawks. Manning finished first in 23.23, followed by Blose in 23.88.

Friday’s Virtual Cup was the second of six scheduled virtual meets, as the Jayhawks look to continue to improve throughout the season. Kansas will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 30 when they host the third KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal.