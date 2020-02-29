🏀 Jayhawks Defeat Cowgirls, 77-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spearheaded by a hot start and a 23-point outburst from freshman Zakiyah Franklin, the Jayhawks emerged victorious, defeating the visiting Oklahoma State Cowgirls by a score of 77-69, Saturday evening in Allen Fieldhouse.

With the win, the Jayhawks advanced to 15-12 on the year and 4-12 in Big 12 play, while the Cowgirls fell to 16-13 on the season and 6-10 in conference play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

The first quarter was certainly one to remember for the home team, as the Jayhawks came out of the locker room on fire. The team opened up with a 12-5 run over the Cowgirls in the game’s first three minutes. The fire kept burning after a three-pointer from senior Mariane De Carvalho at the 7:52 mark ignited a 16-0 run that was capped off with a fast break lay-up by sophomore Aniya Thomas with 2:05 left in the first quarter.

The Jayhawks finished the first quarter leading with a score of 27-9. Those 27 points ties the team’s season-high for a first-quarter total.

STAT OF THE GAME

4 – The Jayhawks have now won four conference games this year – the most since 2014-2015 when they won six games in Big 12 play.

NOTES

Kansas’ win gives it four conference wins on the season, which is the most league wins since 2014-15.

KU has now won three out of its last four conference games played, a first since the 2014-2015 season where the team won four out of five games (Jan. 21-Feb.4).

The Jayhawks’ win also gives KU a guaranteed .500 mark overall for the remainder of the season. This is the first time since the 2012-13 season that a Kansas team will end the season .500 or above.

The Jayhawks began the game on a 12-5 run in the first two minutes.

The largest run of the game was 16-0 over a 6:35 span in the first quarter.

After back-to-back made free-throws by Tina Stephens, Kansas posted its largest lead of the game at 22 points with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Stephens recorded her second-straight double-double and her fifth of the season with 13 points and 12 boards, tying her career-high in rebounds.

Zakiyah Franklin led the team with 23 points. She went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line and also had a career-high in assists with eight.

Aniya Thomas tied her career-high with four steals.

UP NEXT

Kansas wraps up its home slate on Tuesday, March 3, when the Jayhawks play host to Iowa State at 7 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse