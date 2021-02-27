🎾 Jayhawks Defeat Cyclones, 4-3, in Lawrence on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks returned home to the Jayhawks Tennis Center, where they defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 4-3 in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday.

“Today was the battle we expected it to be. Iowa State is one of the most improved teams in college tennis and have a great start to their season,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “In the big moments of the match we found a way to succeed. We competed across the lineup much better today whether we are playing our best tennis or not.”

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start after a valiant effort in doubles, where Kansas took the point behind victories on courts two and three.

On court two, the Kansas duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming jumped out to an early lead to was able to take down Iowa State’s Christin Hsieh and Sofia Cabezas, 6-4.

With court one falling 4-6, the Jayhawks needed a win from court three to secure the double point. Kansas’ Carmen Roxana Manu and Tiffany Lagarde fought through a tiebreaker to defeat the Cyclones, 7-6 (6-3).

Kansas continued their momentum in singles, extending their lead to 2-0 behind a victory from Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-0, 6-4.

On court two, Malkia Ngounoue helped Kansas extend their lead, winning her match, 7-6, 6-2, while Julia Deming claimed court six with a demanding win, 6-3, 6-2. The Jayhawks would go on to defeat the Cyclones, 4-3.

“Now we turn our focus to our first two conference matches of the season in two weeks at TCU and Texas Tech,” Chapman added.

Kansas improved to 4-3 in match play this season, while bringing Iowa State to 7-2 on the season. The Jayhawks will hit the road to take on TCU on March 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on March 14.