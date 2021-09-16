Open Search
📸 Photo Gallery Jayhawks Defeat Roos, 3-1, in Opening Round of Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, KS - September 16, 2021 - middle blocker Rachel Langs #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas City Roos and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 16, 2021 - setter Camryn Turner #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas City Roos and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 16, 2021 - outside hitter Jenny Mosser #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas City Roos and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 16, 2021 - outside hitter London Davis #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas City Roos and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - September 16, 2021 - the Kansas Jayhawks volleyball team during the game between the Kansas City Roos and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics
