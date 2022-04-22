🎾 Jayhawks Dominate Bears to Advance to Big 12 Semifinals

Fort Worth, Texas. – Kansas dominated No. 21 Baylor in a 4-1 victory on Friday morning, earning the Jayhawks a spot in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.

In doubles play, Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming struck first, defeating Isabella Harvison and Alina Scherbinina 6-2. Maria Titova and Carmen Roxana Manu clinched the doubles point for Kansas, defeating Anita Sahdiieva and Ana Carmen Zamburek 6-4.

Sonia Smagina and Raphaelle Lacasse were unable to finish their battle against No. 4 Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj with a score of 4-5.

The Bears evened the score on Court 4 with Scherbinina defeating Manu 6-3, 6-1.

Shortly after, however, No. 52 Titova took the lead back for Kansas, taking down Harvison 6-3, 6-2. Shortly after, Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez defeated Sahdiieva 6-4, 6-2. Smagina clinched the win for the Jayhawks, beating Krywoj 6-3, 6-4.

Tiffany Lagarde and Ngounoue were unable to finish their matches.

The Jayhawks will play in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament on April 23rd at 12 pm CT against No. 2 Oklahoma.

Singles Results

#52 Titova (KU) def. Harvison 6-3, 6-2

Ngounoue (KU) vs. #103 Herrero 3-6, 5-4 (DNF)

Smagina (KU) def. Krywoj 6-3, 6-4

Scherbinina def. Manu (KU) 6-3, 6-1

Velasquez (KU) def. Sahdiieva 6-4, 6-2

Lagarde (KU) vs. Baranano 5-7, 2-5 (DNF)

Doubles Results

Smagina / Lacasse (KU) vs. #4 Herrero / Krywoj 4-5 (DNF)

Manu / Titova (KU) def. Sahdiieva / Zamburek 6-4

Ngounoue / Deming (KU) def. Harvison / Scherbinina 6-2