🥎 Jayhawks Drop final game of Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks wrapped up their weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational on Sunday afternoon. They fell 12-0 against the host Aggies.

Despite solid effort, the Aggies were able to pull ahead early and get a 7-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the second, Cheyenne Hornbuckle made contact and hit a double to left field. Two at-bats later, Lyric Moore singled and advanced Hornbuckle to third. With two on and two out, Haleigh Harper stepped up to the plate and was hit but the pitch to load the bases. The Jayhawks were unable to finish and left three stranded.

In the bottom of the second, Savanna DesRochers recorded two strikeouts, but gave up a home run that put Texas A&M ahead 8-0.

In the third and fourth innings, Kansas attempted to start something as Ashlyn Anderson, Hornbuckle and Moore all had hits, but the Jayhawks could not score.

The Aggies added four more in the bottom of the fourth and the game was ended after the top of the fifth due to a run rule.

Hornbuckle and Moore led the offense, both going 2-for-2 and Hornbuckle added a double.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are back in action next weekend as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Arkansas Tournament. They start by playing Louisville and first pitch is scheduled for Friday, February 26 at 10 a.m. CT.