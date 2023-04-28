🥎 Jayhawks Drop First Game of Series Against No. 1 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – On the strength of four home runs, No. 1 Oklahoma topped Kansas 8-0 in five innings Friday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.

The Jayhawks fell to 22-22 (4-9 Big 12), while Oklahoma improved to 43-1 (13-0 Big 12).

After a scoreless first inning, the Sooners put four across in the bottom of the second. The first batter of the frame was walked, and OU blasted three-straight home runs which gave the Sooners a 4-0 advantage early.

After starting the game as the designated player, junior utility player Savanna DesRochers came on in relief in the bottom of the second. She allowed six hits, four runs, four walks and struck out a season-high four batters.

In the bottom of the third, freshman second baseman Hailey Cripe flashed the leather. Cripe made a diving stop and got the force out at second, leaving three runners stranded.

The Sooners added another run in the bottom of the fifth. OU hit its fourth home run of the game, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Jayhawks threatened in the top of the fifth. Desrochers singled through the left side and Cripe singled up the middle to put a runner in scoring position, but KU was unable to capitalize.

With the score at 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Oklahoma was able to get three more runs across thanks to three singles and two walks, earning the run-rule win.

Moore went a perfect 2-2 at the dish, increasing her hitting streak to six games. DesRochers and Cripe were the only other Jayhawks with hits.

NOTES

Lyric Moore increased her hitting streak to six games, dating back to April 16 at Texas.

Lyric Moore now has 11 multi-hit games.

Savanna DesRochers struck out a season-high four batters in the contest.

UP NEXT

Kansas faces off against No. 1 Oklahoma tomorrow, April 29, at 2 p.m. CT in the second game of the series.