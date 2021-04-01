🥎 Jayhawks Drop First Game to No. 1 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Kansas juniors Morgyn Wynne and Macy Omli each tabbed a hit for the Jayhawks, but KU wasn’t able to capitalize on any baserunners and fall to No. 1 Oklahoma, 14-0.

The Jayhawks drop to 17-12 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 as the Sooners improve to 26-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners bats were alive from the first pitch as they took an early 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Tatum Goff started in the circle for KU and was replaced by freshman Savanna DesRochers after pitching 2/3 innings. DesRochers shut things down but OU held an 8-0 lead after one.

The Jayhawk bats saw a spark in the top of the third inning with Omli hitting a two-out single through the right side. Sydnee Ramsey drew a walk to put two on with two outs but KU left both runners stranded. Ramsey’s walk marked the 10th straight game she has gotten on base and the 28th game on the season that she has reached first.

KU’s defense held strong through the bottom halves of the second and third innings to force OU down in order both times.

It looked like the Jayhawk offense would carry the momentum from the third inning into the fourth as Wynne led off with a single through the left side, but KU left her stranded.

OU scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend its lead. The Jayhawks didn’t respond in the top of the fifth as OU took game one of the series.

Goff falls to 7-3 on the season from the circle. DesRochers pitched a total of 3.0 innings before senior Hannah Todd came in to finish the game.

Up Next

Kansas will be back in action tomorrow night against No. 1 Oklahoma for the second game of the three-game series at Marita Hynes Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.