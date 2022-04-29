🥎 Jayhawks Drop Game One Against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 on Friday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

With the loss, Kansas is now 16-28 overall and 2-11 in Big 12, while the top-ranked Sooners move to 43-1 and 12-1 in conference play.

In the first inning, the Jayhawks gave up two runs off a two-run homer and Kansas had no response in its half of the inning so Oklahoma held on to the lead.

Both the Jayhawks and the Sooners remained scoreless through the second and third innings.

In the top of fourth, the Sooners added one more to their score off an RBI single. Kansas did break up the perfect game when Lyric Moore made the most of her at-bat and walked. The Jayhawks were unable to score.

Oklahoma added one more run in the fifth, while the Jayhawks broke up the no-hitter, with a single by Savanna DesRochers. However, the Jayhawks were still unable to score and the Sooners held the 4-0 lead.

There was no score change after the sixth.

Oklahoma scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Olivia Bruno added another hit to the board for the Jayhawks, with a double down the left field line. However, the Jayhawks remained scoreless, and the game concluded with a final score of 7-0 in favor of the Sooners.

The Jayhawks were held to two hits, a single by DesRochers and a double by Bruno. Kasey Hamilton threw a complete game.

The two teams will continue their three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m., at Arrocha Ballpark.