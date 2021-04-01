⚾ Jayhawks Drop Game One Against No. 5 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a strong defensive effort, the Kansas Jayhawks (15-9, 1-3 Big 12) dropped game one of their series against the Texas Longhorns (18-8, 5-2 Big 12) on Thursday evening at Hoglund Ballpark, 5-2.

The Longhorns struck first when they picked up a run in the top of the first inning, but the Jayhawks answered in the bottom of the second. Nolan Metcalf singled and was able to reach second on a Texas error. Two batters later, Brett Vosik hit a double down the left field line, driving Metcalf home.

Both teams stayed quiet on offense in the third and fourth innings, but the Jayhawks showed off their defense.

Cosentino made a leaping snag to get the first out of the fourth inning before Ryan Cyr forced the next two batters to fly out, completing the 1-2-3 inning.

The Longhorns put a runner on first with two outs in the top of the fifth. A stolen base put the runner in scoring position and a double brought him home to pull Texas ahead 2-1.

After two scoreless innings, Texas tallied two in the eighth. Cyr was relieved by Nathan Barry who threw back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning. Cyr finished with 7.1 innings pitched and three strikeouts.

The Longhorns added another run in the top of the ninth to bring the score up to 5-1.

Messinger got the Jayhawks started in the bottom of the ninth with a single to right field and he advanced to second in the next at bat. Brett Vosik came up with a two-out single to put runners on the corners.

Anthony Tulimero followed with a single to bring in Messinger and advance Vosik to second. A wild pitch put both runners in scoring position at second and third, but the Jayhawks were unable to complete the rally.

Nolan Metcalf and Brett Vosik led the team with two hits each.

UP NEXT

Game two of the series between Kansas and Texas is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, April 2 at Hoglund Ballpark.