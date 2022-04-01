🥎 Jayhawks Drop Game One in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas Softball fell to Texas Tech 12-9 in the opening game of the weekend series on Friday evening at Rocky Johnson Field.

Kansas dropped to 11-19 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is now 18-15 overall and 1-3 in conference.

The Jayhawks gave up a run in the bottom of the first and then the Red Raiders built onto their lead in the bottom of the fourth. They added four more runs which put the Jayhawks in a five-run hole.

Kansas had an answer at the top of the fourth. Lyric Moore stepped up to the plate and hit a solo home run to put the Jayhawks on the board. Shelby Gayre followed up with a single to get on base. With two outs, Olivia Bruno hit a two-run bomb to bring the Jayhawks within two at a score of 5-3.

The Jayhawks were not finished yet in the top of the third, Haleigh Harper stepped up to the plate and hit her first home run of the season. A solo homer to left field brought the Jayhawks within one at 5-4.

Texas Tech answered and continued to add to its lead. The Red Raiders scored two in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Harper was hit by a pitch. Sara Roszak followed with a single up the middle to put two on with only one out. Macy Omli then walked to load the bases. Shayna Espy came up to the plate and got herself a bases-clearing three-RBI double to make the score 10-7.

In the top of the sixth, Moore led off with a double. Peyton Renzi came in to pinch run for her and then Savanna DesRochers hit a two-run home run to put the Jayhawks back within one at 10-9.

The Red Raiders added two more in the bottom of the sixth and the Jayhawks were unable to score in the top of the seventh so the game ended with a final score of 12-9 in favor of Texas Tech.

Bruno led the offense as she went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Moore went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Espy was 2-for-4 with a double. DesRochers and Harper each had one home run. Gayre had a single, as did Roszak–her first of the season.

Kasey Hamilton was given the loss which moves her record to 5-10 this season.

Kansas will continue its series with Texas Tech tomorrow, Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.