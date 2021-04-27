⚾ Jayhawks Drop Game One of Midweek Series Against Sacramento State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped game one of the midweek series against the Sacramento State Hornets 11-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Hornets (25-12, 16-8 WAC) got an early lead, picking up three runs in the top of the first and added one more after a solo home run in the top of the second.

James Cosentino led off for the Jayhawks (22-19, 4-11 Big 12) in the bottom of the third and walked. Dylan Ditzenberger followed up with a two-run home run in the next at-bat to cut the Hornet’s lead in half.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, the Hornets extended their lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ditzenberger picked up his second hit of the day when he singled to put one on with one out for the Jayhawks. Tavian Josenberger was hit by the pitch and a Maui Ahuna followed with a walk to load the bases.

Skyler Messinger came to the plate and took a ball off the foot to walk in Ditzenberger. Tony Castongauy was also hit by a pitch which walked in Josenberger. Brett Vosik came to the plate and was walked, which brought in Ahuna and tied the game, 5-5.

Ryan Vanderhei threw a scoreless top of the sixth inning, and in the offensive half of the inning, the Jayhawks took their first lead of the game. Jack Wagner led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, putting Kansas ahead 6-5.

The seventh inning proved to be the most productive for the Hornets as they were able to take back the lead and build on it. They scored five runs on a couple of deep doubles down the third base line which brought the score to 10-6.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Sacramento State added one more in the top of the ninth to add to the lead and make the score 11-6.

Ditzenberger led the offense, going 4-for-4 with 2 RBI. He had a pair of singles, a double and a home run. He has two home runs in the previous three games.

Josenberger had a single in the top of the first to extend his hit streak to 20 games, which puts him in sole posseion of second place for the longest KU hitting streak since 2010. He is tied with Michael Tinsley for fifth in the same time frame for longest on-base streak (25 games).

Messinger went 1-3 at the plate, making him 7-14 (.500) in the last four games.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its series with Sacramento State Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., at Hoglund Ballpark.