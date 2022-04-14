🥎 Jayhawks Drop Game One of Oklahoma State Series

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas Softball fell 9-4 in the opening game of a three-game series against No. 8 Oklahoma State on Thursday evening at Cowgirl Stadium.

The Jayhawks are now 14-23 overall and 2-8 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls move to 32-7 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

Kansas was the first to score as the Jayhawks struck in the top of the first inning. Angela Price walked and Lyric Moore followed with a single to put two on with just one out. Olivia Bruno then stepped up to the plate and hit her eighth home run of the season, which put the Jayhawks up 3-0.

The Kansas defense kept Oklahoma State at bay in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, Shelby Gayre led off with another home run for the Jayhawks. She took one for a ride to centerfield to go up 4-0 over the Cowgirls.

The Oklahoma State response came in the bottom of the third. The Cowgirls added one run off a single and tied it up with a three-run homer.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the fifth. Oklahoma State added four more runs to take an 8-4 lead.

Kansas gave up one more run in the bottom of the sixth and was unable to score in the top of the seventh, and the Jayhawks lost 9-4.

Moore led the offense as she went 3-for-3 with three singles. Bruno went 1-for-3 with three RBI.

Savanna DesRochers got the start and threw 4.0 innings with two strikeouts. Kasey Hamilton threw the last two innings and also recorded two strikeouts.

The series will continue tomorrow with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.