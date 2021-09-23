⚽ Jayhawks Drop Hard Fought Game to No. 8 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kansas fell in its conference opener 1-0 on Thursday night at No. 8 TCU. The lone goal of the match came at the beginning of the second half in the 47th minute.

“I thought we really played well today,” said head coach Mark Francis. “For the majority of the first half and probably the last 35 minutes of the second half, I thought we had the better play. We created a lot of opportunities. We need to get a little more clinical and if we do, these results will start going our way.”

Kansas held a 19-18 advantage on shots in the match, but they were unable to put one in the net. One of the best opportunities of the night for the Jayhawks came in the 81st minute. Sophomore Shira Elinav hit a ball in the box that went just wide of the right post.

Redshirt-junior Emilie Gavillet got her second consecutive start at goalkeeper. She made six saves in the game and kept Kansas within striking distance all night.

Senior Rylan Childers had four shots, while sophomore Brie Severns and freshman Magali Gagné added three shots each. Severns and Gagné both put two of those shots on goal.

Kansas dropped to 5-5-1 on the season, while TCU improved to 8-1-0 this year.

The Jayhawks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to square off against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.