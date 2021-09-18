🏈 Jayhawks Drop Home Contest to Bears

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Baylor Bears used a big second half to top the Kansas Jayhawks 45-7 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game marked the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kansas fell to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Baylor is now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference.

The Jayhawks played a strong first half and trailed just 14-7 at the break. Down 14-0, quarterback Jason Bean found receiver Trevor Wilson for a five-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 76-yard drive that took 5 minutes and 23 seconds off the clock.

At the half, Kansas trailed by just seven and Bean had accounted for 100 yards of total offense with 45 rushing yards and 55 passing yards on 6 of 8 passing.

In the second half, the Baylor offense found its stride and outscored Kansas 14-0 in the third quarter and 17-0 in the fourth to take command.

Quarterback Gerry Bohanon had a strong performance for the Bears, completing 19 of 23 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown. Running back Abram Smith rushed for 122 yards and a score on 16 carries for the Bears. Trestan Ebner rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries.

For the Jayhawks, Bean finished with 57 passing yards and 62 rushing yards. Freshman Devin Neal had 33 yards on 10 carries. Receiver Kwamie Lassiter II had two catches for 14 yards. The two catches gave him exactly 100 for his career and the 14 yards put him over 1,000 for his career as well.

Defensively, Kenny Logan Jr., led the way with eight tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Caleb Sampson had a pair of tackles for loss from his defensive tackle spot and finished with four total tackles. Malcolm Lee also had a tackle-for-loss, while Nick Channel had four tackles and had a half tackle-for-loss.

Redshirt freshman Ra’Mello Dotson had a fumble recovery and three solo stops.

The Jayhawks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Duke. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., CT on the ACC Network.