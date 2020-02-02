🎾 Jayhawks Drop Match to No. 8 NC State, 6-1

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Kansas women’s tennis team (2-4) dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 8 North Carolina State (9-1) Sunday morning at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.

Doubles action favored the Wolfpack as they posted wins on courts one and two. Kansas’ first court pair, Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado fell to the doubles top-ranked duo Anna Rogers and Alana Smith by the score of 6-2. On court two, the 22nd-ranked Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami defeated Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-1.

Once one-on-one play began, NC State increased its lead when No. 93 Ngounoue found herself on the wrong end of a 6-4, 6-3 decision to No. 18 Rogers. Delgado lost a 6-4, 6-1 battle against the 23rd-ranked Reami, while Karvouni struggled on court four losing to Lexi Keberle by the score of 6-1, 6-4. At the number one position, No. 63 Smagina battled with No. 31 Smith but couldn’t find momentum in 6-4, 7-5 defeat.

Maria Toran Ribes secured Kansas’ only win of the day on court six over Lana Mavor, 6-4, 6-2.