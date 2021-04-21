⚾ Jayhawks Drop Midweek Matchup With UTA

ARLINGTON, Texas. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the UT-Arlington Mavericks, 8-1, on Wednesday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak against non-conference teams for the Jayhawks. Kansas fell to 21-16 on the season, while UTA improved to 17-20.

Everhett Hazelwood started on the mound for Kansas and was driven out of the game in the third inning after struggling against the Mavericks offense. Steve Washilewski replaced Hazelwood, whose record was evened at 2-2 on the season with the loss.

UT-Arlington struck first for three runs in the bottom of the first and scored two more in the bottom of the third.

Kansas got its lone run in the top of the third. Maui Ahuna led off the inning with a walk and Tom Lichty singled up the middle to give the Jayhawks two on with one out. Brett Vosik drove in Ahuna with a groundout and got Kansas on the board.

UTA added another run in the fifth when catcher Andrew Miller hit his third home run of the game. Miller homered in the first, third and fifth innings, driving in a total of six runs on the three homers.

The Jayhawks left 13 men on base in the loss. Dylan Ditzenberger had a multi-hit game for the Jayhawks, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Lichty had a stolen base to go with his base knock.

Freshman centerfielder Tavian Josenberger recorded a hit in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games. He also stole a base.

Kansas will return to action this weekend for a three-game series at No. 8 TCU.