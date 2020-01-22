Open Search
Women's Basketball
📈 OVERALL STATS 📊 BOX SCORE 🗣 PRESS CONFERENCE

🏀 Jayhawks Drop Road Match-Up at Texas, 77-85

AUSTIN, Texas – Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas’ career-high 21 points wasn’t enough as the Kansas women’s basketball team fell to Texas, 85-77, inside the Frank Erwin Center Wednesday night. Thomas hit four 3-pointers and shot 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the field along with four assists.

The Jayhawks’ record drops to 12-5 on the season and 1-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas improves to 12-6 on the year and 4-2 in the conference.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

At the start of the first quarter, Thomas scored 10-straight points for the Jayhawks in a span of 2:34. Thomas started with a quick layup to take the lead, 4-2, followed by a jumper and then back-to-back threes.

STAT OF THE GAME

56.3 – As a team, KU shot 56.3% from the 3-point line, which marks the best percentage the team has shot this season. The Jayhawks hit nine shots of their 16 attempts with four of the 3-pointers coming in the fourth quarter alone.

NOTES

  • Thomas matched her career high, knocking down four 3-pointers in the game.
  • Sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell set a career high in steals with six.
  • Freshman guard Holly Kersgieter had a career-high four assists.
  • Kersgieter hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in both the first and second quarters.
  • Junior forward Tina Stephens finished with 11 points, marking back-to-back games scoring in double-figures since returning from injury.
  • Stephens led the team in rebounds with seven in the game and has now led the team in rebounding on five separate occasions this season.
  • Junior center Bailey Helgren matched her season high in points with eight on 4-of-5 (80.0%) shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.
  • Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin finished with 12 points and led the team in assists with five.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will play in the second of back-to-back road in Ames, Iowa, when they take on Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 25, inside James H. Hilton Coliseum at 2 p.m. CT.

