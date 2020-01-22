🏀 Jayhawks Drop Road Match-Up at Texas, 77-85

AUSTIN, Texas – Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas’ career-high 21 points wasn’t enough as the Kansas women’s basketball team fell to Texas, 85-77, inside the Frank Erwin Center Wednesday night. Thomas hit four 3-pointers and shot 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the field along with four assists.

The Jayhawks’ record drops to 12-5 on the season and 1-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas improves to 12-6 on the year and 4-2 in the conference.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

At the start of the first quarter, Thomas scored 10-straight points for the Jayhawks in a span of 2:34. Thomas started with a quick layup to take the lead, 4-2, followed by a jumper and then back-to-back threes.

STAT OF THE GAME

56.3 – As a team, KU shot 56.3% from the 3-point line, which marks the best percentage the team has shot this season. The Jayhawks hit nine shots of their 16 attempts with four of the 3-pointers coming in the fourth quarter alone.

NOTES

Thomas matched her career high, knocking down four 3-pointers in the game.

Sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell set a career high in steals with six.

Freshman guard Holly Kersgieter had a career-high four assists.

Kersgieter hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in both the first and second quarters.

Junior forward Tina Stephens finished with 11 points, marking back-to-back games scoring in double-figures since returning from injury.

Stephens led the team in rebounds with seven in the game and has now led the team in rebounding on five separate occasions this season.

Junior center Bailey Helgren matched her season high in points with eight on 4-of-5 (80.0%) shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin finished with 12 points and led the team in assists with five.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will play in the second of back-to-back road in Ames, Iowa, when they take on Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 25, inside James H. Hilton Coliseum at 2 p.m. CT.