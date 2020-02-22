⚾ Jayhawk Drop Second Game Of Doubleheader At CSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Cole Larsen’s nine-strikeout performance wasn’t enough for Kansas (3-3) as it fell, 1-0, to Charleston Southern (2-4) in the second game of a doubleheader at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.

The Kansas offense couldn’t solve Charleston Southern’s pitching, and managed only one hit through the nine-inning game.

Larsen made his first start of the young season and was locked in a pitcher’s duel with CSU’s starter Daniel Padysak. Larsen delivered for Kansas, shutting down the Buccaneer’s offense, striking out nine batters through 5.2 innings pitched.

CSU’s one run came from a pair of two-out double off of Kansas relievers Nathan Barry and Blake Goldsberry.

Casey Burnham had the lone hit for Kansas, a double in the top of the third, his fifth double of the season.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

B4 – With runners on second and third with one out, Kansas starter Cole Larsen faced his first test of the game. Nolan Metcalf received a hard-hit ground ball, tagging first base before throwing home to Brooks Asher to secure a double play to get Kansas out of the inning.

PRICE QUOTES

On the outcomes of today’s doubleheader …

It was a really disappointing outcome in game two. We took a big step forward in game one at the plate and it didn’t carry over into game two. We ended up negating a quality start by Cole Larsen in his first start at the division one level. He was really strong for five innings and we turned it over to (Nathan) Barry and (Blake) Goldsberry, who both did a great job. Charleston Southern managed to put two really good at bats back-to-back, and that was the difference in the game.

On Cole Larsen and Everhett Hazelwood’s performances on the mound …

For us to be good we have to get three quality starts on the weekend and a quality midweek start in order to accomplish our goals. Despite the fact that we are 1-2, we have had three quality starts. Last weekend we finished 2-1 and didn’t have a quality start. (Ryan) Cyr pitched well yesterday, (Everhett) Hazelwood was outstanding with his breaking ball and put together a dominating performance, and (Cole) Larsen gave us a quality start in game three. If we can make progress with our bats and have our impact players swing the bats like they are capable, we will be a good baseball team.

On what the team has to do to get ready for the series finale …

We need a quality start from Eli Davis too. He needs to pitch better than he did last week. Despite him getting the win, he surrendered five runs in five innings. We still have (Jonah) Ulane in the bullpen along with (Daniel) Hegarty and (Gabriel) Sotomayor.

I was pleased with our defense today, and the double play executed by (Nolan) Metcalf and (Brooks) Asher was huge for us. When you play 18 innings and don’t make an error, you expect to win baseball games. We have to keep grinding. We came here to get better and we are a bit behind offensively.

I think the disappointing thing for our coaching staff is that they are throwing 86 to 87 miles per hour and are throwing it by our guys. We are overswinging and are not using the entire field. We addressed those issues in our meeting this morning, but we need our experienced players to stay confident at the plate. Hopefully, we start swinging the bats better tomorrow and can take this progress into next week.

NOTES

Casey Burnham recorded his fifth double of the season, matching his season double total from last season.

Brooks Asher (catcher) and Tom Lichty (designated hitter) earned their first starts of the season.

Cole Larsen earned his first career start in a Kansas uniform, finishing with 5.2 innings pitched and nine strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks play the final game of the series against Charleston Southern at 12 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, February 23 at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.