🏐 Jayhawks Drop Second Match to Longhorns

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the second match against No. 1 Texas (4-0) in as many days, the No. 9 Jayhawks (1-3) fell in three sets to the Big 12 favorite at the Frank C. Erwin, Jr., Special Events Center.

Three freshman, Caroline Crawford, Ayah Elnady and Elise McGhie, started for the Jayhawks, while fellow freshman Molly Schultz appeared as the Kansas libero for the fourth-consecutive match.

Jenny Mosser again led Kansas in kills, finishing with a team-high six and was one of four Jayhawks with five-or-more kills. McGhie finished with a team-best 15 assists, while Sara Nielsen added 12.

Texas continued its momentum from last night’s contest, jumping out to an early lead in the first set, but Kansas rallied to narrow the Longhorn advantage to two. KU kept the first set close until UT went on a four-point run late to extend its distance from the Jayhawks and capture the first set, 25-20.

In the second set, Kansas jumped out to an early 3-1 lead, but found itself scrapping with Texas. Back-to-back attack errors by the Longhorns put Kansas back within one before UT gained its second wind to push its lead back to six before earning the second set win, 25-19.

The Longhorns took another early lead in the third set and never relinquished it. Kansas fought back to within five after a Texas service error, but UT regained its momentum to capture the third and final set.

Texas gained momentum as the match went on. It was disappointing as we had opportunities in the first set and we didn’t capitalize. We have to reload and prepare for our upcoming matches against West Virginia. We played a team that is playing at a really-high level right now. Offensively, we had a few struggles and can improve on our serves and our transitions on defense. This is a weekend where we are able to learn a lot from playing a high-level team and how we can get better as we prepare for West Virginia next weekend.

Kansas returns to the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to host West Virginia Oct. 9-10 on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.