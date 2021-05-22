⚾ Jayhawks Drop Series Finale to the Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas baseball held the Red Raider offense at bay for the majority of the series finale, but ultimately fell to No. 5 Texas Tech, 5-0, Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.

Everhett Hazelwood earned the start and pitched into the fourth inning, striking out three before being relieved by Daniel Hegarty. Hegarty pitched 3.2 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts.

After a scoreless first inning, Texas Tech (35-13, 14-10 Big 12) earned its first run of the contest in the second, scoring one run on a single to center.

Hazelwood held TTU scoreless in the third before the Red Raiders again crossed the plate in the fourth.

TTU tallied three runs in the third to take the 4-0 lead. Hegarty replaced Hazelwood and secured the final two outs of the inning.

In the sixth inning, James Cosentino laced a single to right field to break up the no-hit bid by Texas Tech’s starter Chase Hampton. Maui Ahuna followed with a single to start the seventh.

Texas Tech tallied its final run in the eighth inning.

Conner VanCleave recorded Kansas’ (30-26, 8-16 Big 12) final hit of the contest in the bottom of the eighth.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks will play in a single-elimination game one Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. KU’s opponent has yet to be determined due to tiebreakers between Kansas State and West Virginia.