🏐 Jayhawks Earn 2019-20 AVCA Team Academic Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and United State Marine Corps (USMC) announced that the Kansas volleyball team has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season. The Jayhawks earned a 3.51 team GPA and are one of 227 NCAA Division I schools to earn the award, while all nine Big 12 schools were named to the list.

The Jayhawks earned their first AVCA Team Academic Award since the 2010-11 season and their seventh team award in program history. The 3.51 team GPA marked a program best acknowledgement by the AVCA, topping the 2005-06 team’s 3.43 GPA.

Prior to the announcement of the AVCA Team Academic Award, six Jayhawks were named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Teams, including returners Rachel Langs, Audri Suter and Lacey Angello. Kennedy Farris, Riley Foltz and Gracie Van Driel were each named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team July 1, 2020.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale and in total a record 1,313 teams received the award, breaking the last year’s by nearly 200 teams.

