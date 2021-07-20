🏐 Jayhawks Earn 2020-21 AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and United State Marine Corps (USMC) announced that the Kansas volleyball team earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Jayhawks are one of 54 Division I schools to receive this honor.

This is the tenth team award since Kansas’ first recognition after the 2006 season. The top-20 percent of team GPAs from each division are designated as Team Academic Honor Roll schools, representing the highest scholarly achievement in the sport of volleyball.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale and in total a record 1,313 teams received the award, breaking the last year’s by nearly 200 teams.

About the United States Marine Corps

Service in the Marine Corps is a noble path and demanding journey reserved for those with the willingness to engage and the determination to exceed all mental, moral and physical requirements to become Marines.

The Marine Corps engages in national partnerships that provide valuable opportunities to spread public awareness of the Marine Corps’ purpose by connecting the organization to those communities it serves. The relationships established between the Marine Corps and our nation’s athletic communities ensure our message of aspirational service resonates with coaches, athletes and their influencers.

The 2021 United States Marine Corps partnership with AVCA has been developed to build enduring relationships with the AVCA member community and lend our support to those coaches and athletic facilitators who help young Americans win battles every day.

About AVCA

The AVCA, with its headquarters in Lexington, Ky., is managed by Associations International. The mission of the AVCA is to advance the sport of volleyball with AVCA coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy and professional development. With a membership of over 7,000 and counting, the AVCA provides a professional network for those individuals and companies dedicated to enhancing and promoting the sport. Members include collegiate, high school, club, youth and Olympic coaches, as well as volleyball club directors. The AVCA provides education to volleyball coaches, recognition of elite players and coaches, promotion of volleyball competitions throughout the world, and networking opportunities for volleyball products and services providers. The association celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2021. Further information is available at www.avca.org.