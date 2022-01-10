🏀 Jayhawks Earn 78-72 Big 12 Road Win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – For the first time since 2013, Kansas Women’s Basketball left Schollmaier Arena victorious following a 78-72 win over TCU on Monday, Jan. 10 in Fort Worth.

With the win, KU improves to 10-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 play while dropping TCU to 4-7, 0-2 on the year. The win also snaps an eight-game losing streak for the Jayhawks against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

The Jayhawks dominated in the first quarter, knocking down four three-pointers to build a lead of 22-9 at the end of the period. Zakiyah Franklin got things started with two threes and Holly Kersgieter beat the buzzer with a three-pointer of her own to make the lead 13 at the end of one. KU forced seven turnovers, scoring 11 points off of them, and had a 7-0 advantage in second chance points during the first 10 minutes.

KU continued shooting at a high rate in the second quarter, knocking down 8-of-16 (50%) field goals to hold off a run by the Horned Frogs. TCU hit a trio of three-pointers in the second and also hit 50% from the field to cut the Jayhawks lead to five, 35-30, at intermission. Nadira Eltayeb exceeded her season high in the first half, scoring nine points on 4-of-4 shooting while also knocking in one free throw.

For the first time all night, TCU tied the score at 45-all with just over four minutes to play in the third, but Chandler Prater took her turn leading KU offensively, scoring the next seven points as KU build the lead back to 52-46. The Jayhawks would then close out the quarter on a 6-0 run, which included four points from Aniya Thomas, and led 58-50 at the end of three.

Kansas carried that momentum into the fourth quarter as KU started with a 7-2 run to push the lead back to double figures at 65-52 with 7:49 to play. TCU would use a 6-0 run to get within six at 69-63 with 4:55 to play, but KU answered with a 6-0 run of its own, getting all six points in the paint to push the lead back to double figures. The Jayhawks would hold off a late 9-0 run by TCU that cut the lead to three in the final minute by hitting 3-of-4 free throws to close out the game.

Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 15 points and six rebounds while Zakiyah Franklin and Prater added 13 apiece. Taiyanna Jackson had a team-high seven rebounds and matched Ioanna Chatzileonti with two blocked shots. Chatzileonti set a new career-high with five assists and also finished with seven points and four rebounds.

The Jayhawks shot 48.4% from the field, hitting 31-of-64 field goal attempts while hitting eight three-pointers. KU shot a higher percentage than TCU (42.3%) and outrebounded the Horned Frogs, 38-32, and held the edge in steals (7-to-5) and blocked shots (4-to-2).

Up Next

The Jayhawks remain in the Lone Star State for its next game, which will be in Austin on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 pm against Texas. That game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.