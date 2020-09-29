Jayhawks Earn Big 12 Weekly and National Weekly Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer improved to 2-0-0 on the season after its 1-0 win against Big 12 preseason favorite Texas Tech on Sept. 25 and a trio Jayhawks have earned weekly honors for their efforts in the victory. Freshman Kate Dreyer is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, while senior Kathryn Castro is listed on TopDrawerSoccer.com (TDS) National Team of the Week and junior Sarah Peters is a TDS Team of the Week Honorable Mention selection.

In just her second collegiate career contest, Dreyer anchored the Kansas defense to the shutout victory against the Red Raiders. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native helped the Jayhawk defense limit Texas Tech to just nine shots, with four on target for the night. Dreyer played all 90 minutes in her second-straight game in KU’s second-straight shutout victory. This is the second weekly honor in as many games for Dreyer as she was a TDS honorable mention selection after KU’s 1-0 win at Texas on Sept. 11.

Castro boomed a 30-yard goal that bolted into the upper left corner of the goal in the win against Texas Tech. The Plano, Texas, midfielder scored the lone goal of the contest in the 80th minute, her second career goal while at KU. Like Dreyer and Peters, Castro played all 90 minutes in the KU victory. A 2019 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, this is Castro’s first weekly honor of her career.