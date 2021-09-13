🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Earn Co-Championship; Kluver Wins in Minnesota

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team finished as Co-Champions at the Gopher Invitational on Monday at Windsong Farm Golf Club, while sophomore Luke Kluver fired a final-round 66 to win the individual side of the tournament.

The Jayhawks shot a three-under, 281, on Monday to finish -14 and tied with Notre Dame for the team championship. It marks the first Kansas tournament championship since the Jayhawks captured The Jackrabbit in 2018. The Fighting Irish shot -9 as a team on the final day and made up ground on the Jayhawks, who were three-under for the final round, but Kansas held on to earn the co-championship.

“It was an absolute grind out there today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “The course was fairly tough and we got punched in the nose early in the round. To the team’s credit, the guys responded and we came fighting back. Hats off to Notre Dame; they made some big birdies on the last hole.”

Kluver, meanwhile, was five-under on his final 10 holes and held off Kent State’s Josh Gilkison to earn his first tournament title as a Jayhawk. The sophomore from Norfolk, Nebraska shot rounds of 67, 70 and 66 to earn the win.

“Luke was a man out there this week,” Bermel said. “He was in total control of his golf ball and putted really well. He has a chance to win every week, and if he has a good putting week, like he did this week, it’s a win. He really has matured himself on the golf course, and I’m excited to see him continue to progress.”

Kluver, who opened the 2021-22 season earlier this month with a T6 finish at the Marquette Invitational, has been under-par in all six of his rounds to open his year. He was even par in his final round through eight holes Monday, but then birdied Nos. 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14 to get to 10-under for the tournament and five under for his round.

“I’m extremely excited to get my first team and individual win at Kansas,” Kluver said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment and trusting my process. I am really looking forward to the rest of the fall, and hoping for more.”

Senior Callum Bruce, a San Diego State transfer, finished tied for fourth at 6-under. Bruce shot a two-under 69 on Monday to secure a top-five finish in his second-ever tournament as a Jayhawk. He had three straight birdies on the back nine after being even at the turn to shoot two-under for the final round.

Ben Sigel finished inside the Top 20 at T16 with a score of 1-under. He had a crucial birdie on No. 16 to help the team score and to get his final-round score at 72. Harry Hillier finished tied for 31st at +4, while Davis Cooper tied for 48th at +10.

The Jayhawks will return to action on Sept. 27 at the Windon Memorial in Chicago for the two-day event hosted by Northwestern.