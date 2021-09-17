🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Enter Coaches Poll at No. 24

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fresh off a co-championship at the Gopher Invitational this past week, the Kansas Men’s Golf program is ranked No. 24 in the most recent Division I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Jayhawks earned co-champion honors with Notre Dame this past week, shooting -14 over the 54-hole event at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s team is now tied with LSU at No. 24 in the latest coaches poll. The Jayhawks are 12 points behind No. 23 NC State. Big 12 foes Oklahoma State (1), Oklahoma (2), Texas (4) and Texas Tech (9) are all inside the Top 10.

The Jayhawks have gotten off to a hot start this fall. First, Kansas took fifth at the 17-team Marquette Intercollegiate, before the T1 finish in Minnesota. In addition, sophomore Luke Kluver took home medalist honors at the Gopher Invitational after a final round 66. He had a T6 finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate and has been under par in all six of his rounds so far this season.

Kansas has four golfers – Kluver, Ben Sigel, Callum Bruce and Harry Hillier – with scoring averages below 72 through two tournaments. All four have at least one Top 20 to their credit as well this season.

The Jayhawks will return to action later this month at the Windon Memorial in Chicago. The first and second rounds are set for Sept. 27.

This week’s full Top 25 poll can be viewed here.