⚽ Jayhawks Fall 1-0 to Omaha in Spring Exhibition

OMAHA, Neb. — On Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped their match to the Omaha Mavericks by a score of 1-0. The exhibition was the second game of the spring for Kansas.

After a bit of a slow start, Kansas did have a strong second half. However, Omaha scored the lone goal in the contest, despite KU holding an 8-2 advantage on shots in the game. Three of the eight KU shots were on goal.

Kansas will play its final three spring exhibition games in Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park. Next up will be a match on April 9 against Air Force at 12 p.m. CT.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Mark Francis

“There were not many scoring opportunities for either team. Our speed of play specifically was way too slow and we allowed them to switch the ball way too easily in their first phase of the attack.

In the second half, we came out more on the front foot and had more possession in our attacking third. Credit to UNO, they were difficult to break down defensively.

We created a couple of decent scoring opportunities in the second half but were unable to convert them.”