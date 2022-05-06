🥎 Jayhawks Fall in Game One Against Cyclones

AMES, Iowa – Kansas Softball fell to Iowa State 8-7 in game one of the final regular season series of the year at Cyclone Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

The Jayhawks are now 15-32 overall and 2-14 in Big 12, while the Cyclones improve to 26-25 overall and 5-11 in conference play.

Kansas was the first to put runs on the board Friday. Olivia Bruno led off the top of the second with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Savanna DesRochers. Lyric Moore walked in her at-bat.

With two on and only one out, Haleigh Harper stepped up to the plate and hit her second home run of the season. A three-run bomb to left field gave Kansas the early lead.

The Jayhawks added one more in Ashlyn Anderson’s at-bat. She reached on a fielding error that allowed Macy Omli to come home. Moore then singled and brought in Shayna Espy. The Jayhawks went into the bottom of the second with a 5-0 lead.

Iowa State scored its first run in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, DesRochers led off with a single and Shelby Gayre followed with a two-run homer, the 36th of her career. The Jayhawks had a 7-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Cyclones scored six to tie up the game. The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Iowa State added one off a sacrifice fly for a walk-off win.

Moore led the offense as she went 2-for-4 from the plate. Harper and Gayre both had home runs. Kasey Hamilton threw 6.2 innings and gave up eight runs on six hits.

The series between the two teams will continue tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT.