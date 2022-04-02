🥎 Jayhawks Fall in Game Two to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks fell in game two against the Texas Red Raiders with a final score of 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

Kansas is now 11-20 overall and 0-5 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is 18-15 overall and 2-3 in conference.

The Jayhawks gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, which made for an uphill battle for the remainder of the game.

In the top of the third, Shayna Espy and Ashlyn Anderson each had singles. During Lyric Moore’s at-bat, both runners advanced on a passed ball, which put both of them in scoring position. A wild pitch advanced both runners again and Espy came home. Moore walked, which put runners on the corners for the Jayhawks. During Shelby Gayre’s at-bat, a pair of steals allowed Anderson to come home and Moore to take second. The score was tied 2-2.

In the bottom of the third, a two-run homer allowed Texas Tech to take the lead back 4-2.

It was a pitchers duel for the next three innings, but in the bottom of the sixth, the Red Raiders turned their bats on again. A walk followed by back-to-back singles allowed Texas Tech to bring in one more, which made the score 5-2.

Espy had a triple in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late as Kansas was unable to score.

The two teams will conclude the weekend series tomorrow with first pitch set for 12 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.