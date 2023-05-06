🎾 Jayhawks Fall in Second Round of NCAA's to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. –No. 25 Kansas fell to No. 3-seeded NC State, 4-0, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center on Saturday, May 6th.

Kansas’ NCAA Tournament appearance was the 13th in program history and the sixth under head coach Todd Chapman. Kansas finishes the season 15-8 and 4-6 in conference play, in what was an impactful season for the Jayhawks.

In doubles play, Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli took down Tamari Gagoshidze and Silvia Costache 6-2. Within seconds of one another, No. 9 Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki defeated Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey, 6-2, and No. 4 Diana Schnaider and Alana Smith took down No. 64 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Van Vuuren, 6-3, clinching the doubles point.

The Wolfpack kept their momentum going and won the first singles point giving them a 2-0 lead over the Jayhawks. On court 3, Heike Van Vurren was defeated by No. 26 Amelia Rajecki with a score of 6-4, 6-0.

North Carolina State went up 3-0 after Costache fell to Abrahms 6-2, 6-2. After a long battle on court 2, the match was clinched with No. 13 Alana Smith taking down Roxana Manu 7-5, 6-2.

No. 71 Malkia Ngounoue, Jocelyn Massey, and Tamari Gagoshidze did not finish their matches.

Doubles (Order of Finish – 3, 2, 1)

#4 Shnaider / Smith (NCS) def. #64 Ngounoue / Vuuren (KU) 6-3 #9 Miller / Rajecki (NCS) def. Manu / Massey (KU) 6-2 Abrams / Rencheli (NCS) def. Gagoshidze / Costache (KU) 6-2

Singles (Order of Finish – 3, 5, 2)