🥽 Jayhawks Fall in Tempe to No. 21 Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas swimming and diving received its first loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the No. 21 ranked Sun Devils of Arizona State defeated the Jayhawks 209.5-88.5 at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

The meet served as the Jayhawks’ first run competing in a long course meters (LCM) pool this season. KU finished with six different swimmers claiming top-three finishes on the day. They were highlighted by junior Lauryn Parrish and sophomore Kate Steward who both claimed second-place finishes. Parrish claimed hers in the 200-meter backstroke after finishing with a time of 2:20.13 while Steward got hers in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:38.02.

The diving portion of the meet was dominated once again by freshman Jiayu Chen. Chen continued her hot start to the season by claiming first place in both the 1-meter (295.50) and the 3-meter (316.05) events. Her top finishes give her a combined 10-straight first place finishes in those events to begin her collegiate career dating back to the Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11-12).