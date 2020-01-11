🥽 Jayhawks Fall in Tempe to No. 21 Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas swimming and diving received its first loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the No. 21 ranked Sun Devils of Arizona State defeated the Jayhawks 209.5-88.5 at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.
The meet served as the Jayhawks’ first run competing in a long course meters (LCM) pool this season. KU finished with six different swimmers claiming top-three finishes on the day. They were highlighted by junior Lauryn Parrish and sophomore Kate Steward who both claimed second-place finishes. Parrish claimed hers in the 200-meter backstroke after finishing with a time of 2:20.13 while Steward got hers in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:38.02.
The diving portion of the meet was dominated once again by freshman Jiayu Chen. Chen continued her hot start to the season by claiming first place in both the 1-meter (295.50) and the 3-meter (316.05) events. Her top finishes give her a combined 10-straight first place finishes in those events to begin her collegiate career dating back to the Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11-12).
"We finished our training trip with a meet that really challenged us. ASU is a very strong program that took us out of our comfort zone. We competed well and definitely grew from the opportunity of racing a top-25 program after a tough week of altitude training."Head Coach Clark Campbell
KEY RACE RESULTS
- The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Jenny Nusbaum) claimed second place in the 200-meter medley relay with a final time of 1:57.61.
- Nusbaum secured third place in the 200-meter freestyle (2:05.19) and the 100-meter freestyle (58.62).
- Amato-Hanner took home a third-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke (1:05.03) and the 200-meter backstroke (2:22.90).
- Steward claimed silver in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:38.02) and bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:13.00).
- Autumn Looney tied for third place in the 50-meter freestyle (27.19) and finished third in the 100-meter butterfly (1:03.13).
- Lauryn Parrish secured silver in the 200-meter backstroke with a final time of 2:20.13.
- Dannie Dilsaver came in third place in the 200-meter individual medley with a final time of 2:23.92.
- The Kansas A relay group (Nusbaum, Claire Campbell, Looney and Parrish) came in third place in the 400-meter freestyle relay with a final time of 3:56.36.
- Jiayu Chen won both the 1-meter (295.50) and the 3-meter (316.05) diving events.
UP NEXT
- Kansas will come back to Lawrence, Kansas for a home matchup against William Jewell on Thursday, Jan. 16. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.