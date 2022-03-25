🥎 Jayhawks Fall in their Conference Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Texas Longhorns in a tight game, 7-6, in their conference opener on Friday evening at Rock Chalk Park.

The Jayhawks now sit at 10-16 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play, and Texas is now 24-9-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12.

The Jayhawks started off strong with a three up, three down defensive inning, including a strikeout by Kasey Hamiliton. The Jayhawks responded on offense with a 1-out home run by Ashlyn Anderson, to put the Jayhawks on top and open the scoring.

In the second inning, Texas responded with a walk by Courtney Day and a single by Aylssa Washington, however, Kansas got out of the inning leaving two Longhorns on base. Kansas carried their offensive momentum in the bottom of the second with a single by Olivia Bruno, however, the score remained 1-0, Kansas.

Texas was able to rally back with six runs in the top of the third with a lead-off bunt by Alyssa Popelka, as well as hits from Mia Scott, Washington, and Bella Dayton.

However, the Jayhawks responded in the bottom of the third. Anderson started the Jayhawks off with a walk. Followed by Shelby Gayre, who singled to advance Anderson to second. Savannah DesRochers brought the runs in for the Jayhawks with a 2-out right field triple, scoring Anderson and Gayre, making it 6-3 Texas.

The Jayhawks had a solid fourth inning, leaving the Longhorns scoreless in the 4th and scoring two of their own. Madison Hirch started things off with a walk. Followed by Macy Omli, who singled, advancing Hirsh to second. Anderson doubled to right center, scoring both Hirch and Omli, making the score 6-5 Texas.

The Longhorns and the Jayhawks both remained scoreless in the fifth inning.

Texas scored one run in the sixth, with a home run by Washington. However, Kansas responded with a homerun to center by Omli, making the score 7-6 Texas

Kansas was able to hold Texas scoreless in the seventh, but couldn’t get any runs across themselves, making the final score 7-6.

Ashlyn Anderson and Macy Omli were both solid on offense. Anderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and double and three RBIs. Omli also went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will continue their Conference home series against the Texas Longhorns, Saturday, March 26th at 2pm C.T. at Arrocha Ballpark.