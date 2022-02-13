🥎 Jayhawks Fall in their Final Game of GCU Tournament

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Kansas Softball finished off its opening weekend with a 7-4 loss to the Weber State Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at GCU Stadium.

Kansas went 4-1 on the weekend at the GCU Kickoff Classic in Phoenix.

Both teams took advantage of the first inning and put a run on the board. For Kansas, Shayna Espy hit a lead-off single and Macy Omli followed by reaching on a bunt and advanced Espy to second. With two on and one out, Shelby Garye walked to load the bases. Lyric Moore walked, which advanced the runners and brought Espy home for the team’s first run.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the third when Ashlyn Anderson hit a solo home run to put Kansas on top 2-1. It was Anderson’s second homer of the weekend.

Weber State tied it back up in the top of the fourth and pulled ahead in the top of the sixth. They scored five runs, which put the Jayhawks behind 7-2.

Kansas attempted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, but the closest the Jayhawks came was within three. Angela Price led off and walked. Harper followed with a single and both her and Price advanced on the throw, which put both runners in scoring position. Espy singled and brought in Price to put the score at 7-3. Omli hit and reached on a fielder’s choice and Harper scored. The Jayhawks’ effort was not enough as that was the last of their scoring.

Espy led the offense on Sunday. She went 3-4 with one RBI.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will head down to College Station, Texas next weekend for the Texas A&M Tournament. Their first game will be against Stephen F. Austin on Friday, Feb. 18, and first pitch is set for 11:30 a.m. CT.