🎾 Jayhawks Fall in Tight Contest Against No. 10 Bears

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team (7-10) fell to the No. 10 ranked Baylor (19-3) on Sunday afternoon in a contested 4-3 decision at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks raced out to a great start in doubles play on court two where Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeated Jessica Hinojosa and Kris Sorokolet in a commanding 6-2 victory. Next to finish was court three where the Bears outlasted Tiffany Lagarde and Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-4.

The doubles point rested on court one where the teams were engaged in a tightly contested battle. Mel Krywoj and Angie Shakhraichuk narrowly endured the intense competition from Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni 7-6 (7-3).

Baylor had garnered the doubles point with singles play next up.

Kansas commenced singles with Manu taking court three over A. Herrero Linana, 6-4 and 6-2. The Jayhawks had tied the match at one all. Next was Ngounoue on court two with a strong display at 6-2 and 7-5. The Bears notched back-to-back victories on courts four and six to retake the lead at 3-2. On court four, Shakhraichuk defeated Karvouni with sets of 6-2 and 6-4. Sorokolet was up against Deming and notched the win, 6-2 and 7-6.

Only courts one and five remained in play with the match favoring Baylor at 3-2.

Smagina fought hard on court one against Krywoj. The pair went the length but not before Smagina’s set opening win 7-5. Krywoj evened the board with a victory in set two, 6-3. In the deciding set, the Krywoj was able out position Smagina at 6-3.

The Bears improved their score to 4-2 with only court five left in play.

Lagarde was host to Paula Baranano on court five where the competitors were engaged in intense competition. The Jayhawk was able to take the opening set at 7-6. Baranano bounced back in the following set, finishing 6-3. Lagarde notched the victory with a 6-2 set win. With her win, the home team improved on the day to 4-3.

Kansas continues its home stint on Friday, April 16 versus Oklahoma at the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 5 p.m.

Singles competition

1. Mel Krywoj (BU) def. Sonia Smagina (KAN) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

2. Malkia Ngounoue (KAN) def. Jessica Hinojosa (BU) 6-2, 7-5

3. Carmen Roxana Manu (KAN) def. A. Herrero Linana (BU) 6-4, 6-2

4. Angie Shakhraichuk (BU) def. Vasiliki Karvouni (KAN) 6-2, 6-4

5. Tiffany Lagarde (KAN) def. Paula Baranano (BU) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2

6. Kris Sorokolet (BU) def. Julia Deming (KAN) 6-2, 7-6

Doubles competition

1. Mel Krywoj/Angie Shakhraichuk (BU) def. Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni (KAN) 7-6 (7-3)

2. Malkia Ngounoue/Julia Deming (KAN) def. Jessica Hinojosa/Kris Sorokolet (BU) 6-2

3. Audrey Boch-Collins/A. Herrero Linana (BU) def. Tiffany Lagarde/Carmen Roxana Manu (KAN) 6-4

Match Notes:

Baylor 19-3; National ranking #10

Kansas 7-10

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (3,2,4,6,1,5)