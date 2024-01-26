🎾 Jayhawks Fall Short to Arizona State in ITA Kickoff Opening Round

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kansas tennis opened its 2024 spring dual schedule on Friday, falling short against Arizona State, 4-2 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

The Jayhawks will take on Notre Dame in the consolidation match on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Ohio State and Arizona State will face off in the Championship.

Maria Titvoa beat Chelsea Fontenel in a tight first set score of 7-6 before defeating her in a more soundly 6-3 (3) fashion in the second set. Kubo won her first set 6-2 against Emilija Tverijonaite but went extra points to earn her 7-5 (5) victory in the second set.

On the doubles side, Kubo teamed up with Jocelyn Massey to defeat Giulia Morlet and Rachel Hanford 6-2, while Arizona State claimed the doubles point on a pair of victories over the Jayhawks.

Kansas will return to Ty Tucker Tennis Center for a consolation matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. CT to conclude the weekend.

Results

Singles

Giulia Morlet (ASU-W) def. Mulville, Gracie (KU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 2.

Titova, Maria (KU) def. Chelsea Fontenel (ASU-W) 7-6, 6-3 3.

Marianna Argyrokastr (ASU-W) def. Janse Van Vuuren, H (KU) 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 4.

Kubo, Kyoka (KU) def. Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU-W) 6-2, 7-5 5.

Patricija Spaka (ASU-W) def. Massey, Jocelyn (KU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 6.

Rachel Hanford (ASU-W) vs. Costache, Silvia M (KU) 6-1, 4-6, 5-5, unfinished

Doubles

Patricija Spaka/Chelsea Fontenel (ASU-W) def. Mulville, Gracie/Janse Van Vuuren, H (KU) 6-1

Kubo, Kyoka/Massey, Jocelyn (KU) def. Giulia Morlet/Rachel Hanford (ASU-W) 6-2

Marianna Argyrokastr/Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU-W) def. Titova, Maria/Adams, Jasmine (KU) 6-4