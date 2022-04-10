🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Bears in Saturday Afternoon Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball fell to Baylor 4-3 in the second of a three-game series on Saturday, April 9 at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas is now 12-22 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play, while Baylor moves to 20-17 overall and 2-6 in conference.

Baylor opened the game with an RBI single to take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Jayhawks answered in the bottom of the fourth when Savanna DesRochers scored on a passed ball. Shortly after, a two-RBI double by Madison Hirsch brought in Sophia Buzard and Haleigh Harper to make the score 3-1 in favor of Kansas.

The Bears tied up the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth, courtesy of a double.

Baylor tacked in another run in the top of the seventh to take the lead 4-3. Kansas was unable to answer in the bottom of the seventh and lost to the Bears 4-3.

Kansas had six hits in total including three doubles from three different players: DesRochers, Hirsch and Macy Omli.

The series will conclude on Sunday, April 10 with first pitch set for 12 p.m.