🎾 Jayhawks Fall to Michigan at ITA Kickoff Weekend

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas women’s tennis kicked off the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, falling to No. 16 Michigan, 4-0.

Squaring off against the No. 16 team in the country, Michigan struck first in doubles by winning on court 1, as No. 2 Jaedown Brown and Kari Miller defeated Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren 6-3. Michigan secured the doubles point as Julia Fliegner and Lily Jones defeated Maria Titova and Tamri Gagoshidze 6-4. Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey were tied 5-5 in their doubles match against Andrea Cerdan and Merri Kelly, which did not finish.

In singes play, the Wolverines continued their run, winning three straight on courts 6, 5, 1. On Court 6, Vuuren lost to No. 101 Cerdan, 6-2, 6-1. On court 5, Costache fell to No. 65 Jones, 6-0, 6-4, while No. 26 Ngounoue lost to No. 40 Brown 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 on court 1.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on Sunday, January 28 when they play against Oregon at 10 a.m. CT.

Day 1 – Doubles (vs. No. 16 Michigan)

Ngounoue/Vuuren lost to #2 Miller/Brown 6-3

Titova/Gagoshidze lost to Fliegner/Jones 6-4

Manu/Massey vs Cerdan/Kelly 5-5 (DNF)

Day 1 – Singles (vs. No. 16 Michigan)