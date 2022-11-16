🏐 Jayhawks Fall to No. 1 Texas, 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 1 Texas 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 26-24) on Wednesday evening at Gregory Gymnasium.

Kansas moved to 17-9 (7-7 Big 12) with the setback, while Texas improved to 20-1 (13-1 Big 12).

The Jayhawk offense was led by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady and super-senior Anezka Szabo with 10 kills apiece. Elnady and sophomore Camryn Turner recorded one ace each.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley led the defense with three total blocks, followed by super-senior Rachel Langs and Turner with two blocks.

Set One

Texas began set one with a service error to give Kansas the lead 1-0. The Longhorns were able to come back 3-1 before Szabo had the Jayhawks first kill of the night.

Kansas came within one point after a kill by Elnady, 4-3. KU was able to go on a 2-0 scoring run, highlighted with a kill by Szabo to keep the score close, 8-7. A double block by Langs and Elnady tied up the score at 10 apiece.

The Jayhawks called for a timeout at 13-10 following back-to-back-to-back kills by Texas. The Longhorns were able to break away from Kansas and go on a 3-0 run of their own, making it 16-11. A service error brought the ball back to KU and made it 16-12.

UT was the first team to reach 20 following their third service error of the night, and led 20-13. Dooley and Elnady kept the kills coming for KU as the Jayhawks closed the gap to five at 20-15. A kill by Szabo was the final point Kansas would earn before Texas closed out set one 25-16.

Set Two

Set two started with two kills in a row by Texas for an early 2-0 lead. A Longhorns service error put KU on the board, 2-1. Elnady was able to earn the first Kansas kill for set two, putting the Jayhawks within one, at 3-2. An intense rally ended with a point for KU recorded by Elnady, pushing the score to 4-3.

Texas went on multiple 2-0 scoring runs before KU called a timeout at 10-5. A double block by sophomore London Davis and Dooley kept Kansas in the game at 10-6. The Jayhawks would find their rhythm and go on a 3-0 run with back-to-back kills by Elnady and Szabo followed by a bad set by Texas.

Kansas put on a show in another big rally ending in a kill by Langs, with Texas leading 16-13. The Longhorns were able to record their fourth service ace of the match before Kansas called a timeout at 19-14. Szabo halted a Texas scoring run with a kill, putting Kansas within five at 20-15.

Elnady was able to push past the Longhorns defense, tallying another kill. Not too long after, Texas finished set two on top 25-18.

Set Three

Szabo opened set three with a kill to put KU on top 1-0. A service error by the Jayhawks tied up the set at one, but Langs recorded a kill for herself to give the Jayhawks a 2-1 lead. A double block by Dooley and Turner allowed Kansas to keep the momentum going at 6-3.

Turner was the first Jayhawk to get a service ace and made sure to keep KU on top, 8-4, before Texas called for a timeout. A kill by sophomore Caroline Bien and an attack error by UT moved the Jayhawks to a 10-5 lead.

The drive did not stop for Kansas as Szabo and Bien had back-to-back kills to continue the lead 13-7. Texas made a comeback to get within two points, 14-12.

After the Longhorns tied the score at 14, a kill by Bien was challenged by Texas. In the end, the call stood, and Kansas led 15-14. The advantage was short lived as Texas was able to regain the set during a 9-2 run, making the score 18-16.

A 3-0 scoring run by the Jayhawks put Kansas within one, 23-22. Langs earned a kill along with a dual block with Turner. An ace by Elnady and an attack error from Texas put Kansas back on top, 24-23. After going into extra points, Texas shut down set three 26-24.

Up Next

Kansas will host Iowa State for Senior Day on Saturday (November 19) at 11 a.m. CT in front of a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, marking the Jayhawks’ fifth consecutive sell out. Prior to the match, Kansas will recognize six seniors who have contributed to the volleyball program, Anezka Szabo, Gracie Van Driel, Lauren Dooley, Rachel Langs, Kennedy Farris and Riley Foltz. The match will not be televised or streamed.