🏀 Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Mountaineers After Tough Second Half

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball suffered its second loss of the season to No. 19/20 West Virginia, 68-49, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho finished the game tied for KU’s leading scorer with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting on the night to go along with a team-best seven rebounds. De Carvalho was joined by sophomore guards Aniya Thomas (12) and Brooklyn Mitchell (11) as the three Jayhawks who finished with double-figure points.

KU finished the final three minutes of the first quarter by going 5-of-6 from the field to take a 16-11 lead into the second over the nationally ranked Mountaineers. WVU responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Jayhawks 20-13 to take the slim 31-29 edge into halftime.

The Mountaineers carried that momentum into the second half and outscored Kansas 37-20 over the final two quarters.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head out on the road for a matchup against TCU on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. CT inside Schollmaier Arena.