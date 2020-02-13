🥎 Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Ranked Tigers
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Kansas softball was looking for a big win against the No. 19 ranked Missouri Tigers to kick off the 2020 Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday, however, the Tigers were not going to go down easily as they defeated the Jayhawks 8-0 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.
KU opened up the game strong by getting runners into scoring position each of the first two innings but were unable to capitalize and get any runs up on the board. Missouri responded with a big second inning where it capitalized on the Kansas mistakes and took an 8-0 lead into the third inning, which would turn into the final total.
"Coming into this tournament we knew that we were going to be facing some pretty incredible teams. Today, we just didn't have all the aspects of the game clicking at the same time. We are really just looking to bring all three aspects of the game together. We've had games where the pitching has been there, we have had games where the hitting has been there, and today it just wasn't our game. But, we are coming back tomorrow and we are fired up and ready to win."Senior Hailey Reed
Key Statistics
- Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey finished the game 1-for-2 (.500), raising her batting average on the season to .312.
- Freshman Madison Hirsch got her first career start in the game, serving as KU’s designated hitter.
Next Up
- Kansas will play its second and third game of the Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday, Feb. 14, against No. 15 Georgia and No. 18 South Carolina. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. central respectively.