🥎 Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Ranked Tigers

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Kansas softball was looking for a big win against the No. 19 ranked Missouri Tigers to kick off the 2020 Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday, however, the Tigers were not going to go down easily as they defeated the Jayhawks 8-0 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

KU opened up the game strong by getting runners into scoring position each of the first two innings but were unable to capitalize and get any runs up on the board. Missouri responded with a big second inning where it capitalized on the Kansas mistakes and took an 8-0 lead into the third inning, which would turn into the final total.