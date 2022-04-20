🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Shockers 9-1

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Softball fell to Wichita State 9-1 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday evening at Wilkins Stadium.

With the loss, Kansas is now 14-26 overall, while Wichita State moves to 25-13 on the season.

The Jayhawks gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning off a two-run homer to left center field.

In the top of the second, Kansas had an answer. Savanna DesRochers took one over the fence to put a run on the board and cut the Shocker lead in half.

Wichita State responded with another homer in the bottom of the second as well as two more in the bottom of the third. At the end of three, the Jayhawks were down 6-1.

Kansas gave up three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, which put them down 9-1 heading into the top of the inning.

Kansas was not able to score in the top of the fifth, which forced the game to conclude due to a run rule. The final score was 9-1.

The Jayhawks were held to just two hits, a home run by DesRochers and a double by Cheyenne Hornbuckle,

Up Next

Kansas Softball returns home as the Jayhawks host North Texas on their Big 12 bye-week. The series opens on Friday with a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 3 p.m. CT. All games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.