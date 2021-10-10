🏐 Jayhawks Fall to Top-Ranked Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After taking No. 1 Texas the distance the day before, UT swept Kansas 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18) on Sunday afternoon at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

With the loss, Kansas fell to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 13-0 and 4-0. In Saturday’s 3-2 loss to UT, Kansas became the first team to take the Longhorns to five sets this season.

Texas exploded out of the gate, hitting .462 for the first set en route to a 25-11 win. The Longhorns tallied 14 kills to KU’s six for the set. UT would hit .417 for the match compared to .038 for the Jayhawks.

With the second set tied at 10-10, Texas went on a 7-2 run building a five-point cushion. KU fought back and cut the lead to four at 19-15 following a freshman London Davis and senior Rachel Langs combo block and an ace from super-senior Jenny Mosser. Mosser led KU with five kills for the match, while Langs tallied four. Texas would score six of the final seven points of the second set, winning it 25-16.

Kansas gained the momentum to start the third set leading 5-1 on a kill from junior Gracie Van Driel and two service aces from freshman Caroline Bien. Texas then went on a 10-2 run to lead 11-7. Kansas would cut the lead to two on two occasions at 13-11 on a combo block from sophomore Caroline Crawford and Davis and 14-12 on a UT hitting error. Crawford ended the match with a team-best four blocks, including one solo. Texas then took control and ended the match at 25-18.

Kansas will hit the road and play at No. 12 Baylor Oct. 14 and 15. The Oct. 14 game starts at 6 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Oct. 15 contest will begin at 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.