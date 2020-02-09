🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Utah in Final Game of Kajikawa Classic

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas softball closed out the Kajikawa Classic with a 4-1 loss to Utah on Sunday morning at Farrington Park. The loss moves KU to 1-4 overall on the year.

It was a neck and neck battle between the Jayhawks and the Utes early, with neither team being able to score a run through the first three innings of action. Utah broke the 0-0 stalemate in the fourth inning by putting up the first run of the day. However, Kansas was able to respond in the fifth thanks to back-to-back doubles by Ashlyn Anderson and Tarin Travieso to tie the game back up a one all.

Utah was able to regain the lead in the sixth with a solo shot to left field and then tacked on another two runs in the seventh to secure the win.