🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Utah in Final Game of Kajikawa Classic
TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas softball closed out the Kajikawa Classic with a 4-1 loss to Utah on Sunday morning at Farrington Park. The loss moves KU to 1-4 overall on the year.
It was a neck and neck battle between the Jayhawks and the Utes early, with neither team being able to score a run through the first three innings of action. Utah broke the 0-0 stalemate in the fourth inning by putting up the first run of the day. However, Kansas was able to respond in the fifth thanks to back-to-back doubles by Ashlyn Anderson and Tarin Travieso to tie the game back up a one all.
Utah was able to regain the lead in the sixth with a solo shot to left field and then tacked on another two runs in the seventh to secure the win.
"I thought we came out really strong this morning. We just had a few missed opportunities where we had runners in scoring position but we weren't able to take advantage. We have to get better with runners in scoring position at the end of the day. Hailey Reed was fantastic for us this weekend. I thought she competed extremely well. It was also great for Tatum Goff to get some experience under her belt. She is a big part of our future, so the experience was huge for her. We just have to keep getting better. Our road schedule is tough this month so we just have to take it one game at a time."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Senior Hailey Reed pitched 6.0 innings and finished with three strikeouts and just two earned runs.
- Freshman Ashlyn Anderson went 1-for-3 (.333) in the game with her lone hit being a double to deep center field. She also recorded the Jayhawks lone run of the game.
- Junior Tarin Travieso finished 1-for-3 (.333) on the afternoon and knocked in Anderson to record her first RBI of 2020.
Next Up
- The Jayhawks will travel to Clearwater, Fla. to compete in the Michelle Smith-Clearwater Invitational Feb. 13-15. There, Kansas will compete against Missouri, Georgia, South Carolina, Northwestern and James Madison.