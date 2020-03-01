⚾ Jayhawks Fall To Western Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Kansas (5-6) fell to Western Carolina (7-5) in the final game of the First Pitch Invitational at Fluor Field, 5-3.

Kansas starter Eli Davis finished with a season-high eight strikeouts in a season-high seven innings pitched in his third start of the season.

Western Carolina jumped out early, scoring one run in the first before Kansas responded with a run of its own in the third.

Anthony Tulimero reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two at bats later, and Dylan Ditzenberger singled up the middle, scoring Tulimero from second.

The Catamounts recaptured the lead after scoring one run in the bottom of the third and extended its lead to four after plating three additional runs in the fourth.

Kansas threatened late and received a jolt after Tulimero hit his first home run of the season in the seventh, scoring two runs and narrowing the WCU lead to two.

With two outs and two runners on, Benjamin Sems launched a ball that forced the WCU left fielder to collide with the outfield wall, but he was still able to make the play, ending the inning and Kansas scoring threat.

The Jayhawks turned to Nathan Barry and Jonah Ulane in the eighth and the duo held WCU scoreless.

KU was unable to earn a runner in the ninth and finished the First Pitch Invitational 1-3.

STAT OF THE GAME

11 Strikeouts – Eli Davis record a season-high eight strikeouts in a season-high seven innings pitched, while Nathan Barry recorded one and Jonah Ulane recorded two.

HOW KANSAS SCORED

T3 – Anthony Tulimero earned a walk with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Casey Burnham reached base on a hit by pitch, Dylan Ditzenberger singled up the middle, scoring Tulimero from second.

T7 – Zach Hanna singled to center field with two outs and Tulimero hit his first career home run in the next at bat.

NOTES

Eli Davis earned his third start of the season and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in a season-high seven innings pitched.

Casey Burnham recorded his sixth double of the season and surpassed his 2019 season total.

The Jayhawk pitching staff has recorded six-or-more strikeouts for 10-consecutive games and have recorded five-or-more strikeouts in every game this season.

Anthony Tulimero hit his first career home run in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Creighton for the Jayhawks’ Home Opener Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.