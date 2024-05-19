Jayhawks Finish 6th at the Big 12 Rowing Championship

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Kansas Rowing team competed in the 2024 Big 12 Championship on Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. The Jayhawks accumulated 35 points throughout the races, which earned KU a sixth-place finish.

The 3rd Varsity 8 opened the championship with a strong start, securing an early lead off the starting line that helped them maintain momentum throughout the race. Kansas finished in seventh place, earning two points and marking the team’s first points of the day. Following that race, the 2nd Varsity 4 took to the water and added another point for the Jayhawks.

The 1st Varsity 4 performed strongly, finishing ahead of two Big 12 competitors, West Virginia and Oklahoma. After this race, Kansas earned six additional points for a combined team total of nine points.

The second-to-last race featured the 2nd Varsity 8, with Kansas narrowly edging out West Virginia to earn the team eight additional points.

“This year’s Big 12 Championship was special since it was my last time going down the course in a Jayhawk uniform,” senior Laine Draper said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done this season and especially excited about my boat’s race. The bond that this team has is so special and is something I will be forever grateful for. I look forward to cheering them on as they continue to build on the work done this year.”

In the 1st Varsity 8, Kansas had a strong start with an effective early stroke, positioning them well from the beginning of the race. The race stayed relatively close throughout, with Texas and Tennessee as the ultimate front-runners. However, Kansas kept its competitive edge by beating out West Virginia and Kansas State. That finish earned the team 18 points and positioned the Jayhawks for a sixth-place finish.

Following the conclusion of the races, an award ceremony was held to honor all the Kansas seniors for their contributions. Junior Emma Wistuba was also recognized for earning a spot on the All-Big 12 team. The Big 12 Rowing Championship concludes Kansas’s season.