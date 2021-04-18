⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day 1 at the Big 12 Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Kansas junior Sera Tadokoro and sophomore Lauren Heinlein each shot a one-over 73 to lead KU after the first round at the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship at The Club of Carlton Woods at The Woodlands, Texas, Sunday.

Tadokoro and Heinlein are tied for 24th in the 45-golfer field and three shots from the top 10. Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur is the first-round leader shooting a 66 (-6) and is three shots ahead of three golfers tied for second at -3.

As a team, Kansas shot a 296 (+8) and is tied with Iowa State for eighth place. Seven of the nine Big 12 teams are ranked nationally and sixth-rated Oklahoma State leads the field after shooting a 279 (-9) Sunday. The Cowgirls hold a four-shot lead over No. 15 Baylor heading into Monday’s second round.

Heinlein and junior Aristelle Acuff led KU with two birdies each on the day. Acuff, freshman Hanna Hawks and sophomore Abby Glynn are two shots behind Heinlein and Tadokoro with each shooting 75 (+3). The trio are three shots from the top 13 after the first round.

The second of three rounds will be played Monday morning with the final round on Tuesday. KU will be grouped with Texas Tech (+2) and Iowa State (+8) for Monday’s second round.

Live scoring at the Big 12 Championship can be followed here via Golfstat.com.