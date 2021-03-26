⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day One at Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, S.C. – Kansas junior Sera Tadokoro carded four birdies and shot a 73 (+1) after the first round of the Clemson Invitational, Friday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee. With inclement weather in the forecast, the 18-team field played 27 holes Friday and will attempt to conclude the 54-hole event Saturday with another 27 holes.

Kansas sits 12th after shooting a first-round 304 and has maintained the place after 27 holes. The Jayhawks are five shots from the top 10 entering Saturday’s final day. Kent State leads the event with a team score of minus-four after the Flashes shot an even-par 284 in their opening round. Maryland is in second, four shots behind Kent State.

Tadokoro posted five birdies on the day and is tied for 38th in the 92-golfer field along with fellow KU junior Aristelle Acuff with both at five-over par. Acuff shot a 76 (+4) in her first round and is one over through nine in her second round. Kent State’s Caley McGinty leads the event at six-under par, which included a 66 (-6) in her opening round.

One shot behind Tadokoro and Acuff is KU sophomore Abby Glynn (+6) who wishes the second round would have continued. Glynn shot a 79 in her opening round and was one-under in her second round which included back-to-back birdies before the half-round ended.

KU sophomore Lauren Heinlein shot a 76 (+4) in her opening round and is five over in her second round heading into Saturday, while freshman Hanna Hawks is one shot behind Heinlein and is two over halfway through her second round.

Live scoring from the Clemson Invitational can be found here.