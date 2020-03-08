🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Finish First Round at the Bandon Dunes Championship

BANDON, Ore . – After the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Championship, the Kansas men’s golf team shot 3-over par 287 and sits tied for fifth place. The Jayhawks are three strokes behind No. 21 UCLA and Seton Hall in second place and six strokes behind the leader, Oregon State.

"We had a solid start to the day. We had a few bad bogeys, but the guys battled all day. Harry [Hillier] had a nice round today, which really helped us."

Hillier carded 2-under par 69 and will go into the second round tied for fourth place and four strokes from the lead. His opening round makes it his 13th time to record a round in the 60’s.

Participating as an individual, Jeff Doty finished tied for 14th place and shot even-par 71 on the day. Behind Doty was freshman Luke Kluver who scored 1-over par 72 and will enter the second day tied for 20th on the individual leaderboard.