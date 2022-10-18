⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Fourth at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a fifth-place outing from sophomore Johanna Ebner, Kansas women’s golf finished fourth at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, which concluded on Tuesday at Lawrence Country Club.

In a 15-field team, Kansas shot the low round Tuesday with a nine-hole 148 (+4). Due to cold weather conditions and travel, the final round was cut to nine holes and the event 45. Near freezing temperatures caused a delay in the start time.

Kansas ended with a 761 (+41) and its fourth-place finish was its best placing of the 2022-23 season and third time under second-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle the Jayhawks have finished fourth or better. Kent State won the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational with a 741 (+21), which was eight shots ahead of runner-up Sam Houston (+29). Arizona was third at 758 (+38), followed by the Jayhawks.

“It was a great finish at four-over par and a total team effort,” Kuhle said of KU’s low round on Tuesday. “It was a great opportunity for our ladies to compete in this field and under these conditions and they all got a lot better the last couple days.”

Ebner started three-over through the first two holes on Tuesday. She then chipped in from 110 yards out for an eagle three on the par 5 third hole and backed that up with a birdie three on the par 4 sixth. She concluded the tourney with a five-over 185 and her fifth-place finish was the best of her career surpassing her previous finish of 11th at the Mo Morial Invitational on Sept. 20-21 in Bryan, Texas, earlier this fall.

“One thing I have noticed about Johanna this year from last year is she has more composure,” Kuhle said. “She is more confident. After a rough start in the third round she bounced back with an eagle and a birdie to shoot even par for the round. She has the belief that her next shot or her next hole can be her best and we saw that today.”